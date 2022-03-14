Brazil's Magazine Luiza posts adjusted Q4 loss, as macro conditions bite

Adds details on earnings, comments from vice-president

March 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA MGLU3.SA on Monday reported a fourth-quarter adjusted loss of 79 million reais ($15.42 million), blaming high inflation and rising interest rates as it continued to invest for future growth.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 53% year-on-year to 243 million reais, missing a Refinitiv forecast of 304.5 million reais. Before adjustments, it reported a 93 million reais Q4 net profit.

Total sales, including its marketplace, grew 4% to 15.5 billion reais.

Magazine Luiza's business vice-president Eduardo Galanternick said that despite the change in the macro scenario, the retailer continues to invest in technology and logistics to expand its product shelf and engage customers.

"We adjusted our sails with the macro scenario, but we continue with our growth strategy," the executive told Reuters, highlighting efforts to expand sales of supermarket products and the AiqFome meal delivery service.

The Sao Paulo-based company opened 182 new stores in 2021.

($1 = 5.1243 reais)

