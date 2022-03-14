US Markets

Brazil's Magazine Luiza posts adjusted loss to Q4, pushed by adverse macro scenario

Contributor
Carolina Pulice Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA on Monday reported a fourth-quarter adjusted loss of 79 million reais ($15.42 million), pushed by a more adverse macroeconomic scenario in the country with high inflation and rising interest rates.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 53% year-on-year to 243 million reais, missing a Refinitiv forecast of 304.5 million reais. Its Q4 net profit was of 93 million reais.

