Brazil's Magalu sees Q1 net loss slump as interest rate bites

SAO PAULO, May 15(Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA MGLU3.SA posted on Monday a first quarter adjusted net loss of 309.4 million reais ($61.84 million), up from the 99 million reais net loss posted in the year-ago period, amid higher expenses.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 3.2% year-on-year to 448 million reais.

The company, popularly known as Magalu, also posted 10.1% growth in total sales (including its marketplace) to 15.55 billion reais. E-commerce sales grew 11% in the quarter to 11.3 billion reais.

The company said in a statement that the country's benchmark interest rate, now at 13.75%, had pushed up its costs.

Net financial expenses were up 2.1 percentage points compared to the same period last year.

($1 = 5.0033 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

