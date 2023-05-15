News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Magalu sees Q1 net loss slump as interest rate bites

Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

May 15, 2023 — 07:22 pm EDT

Written by Andre Romani for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, May 15(Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA MGLU3.SA posted on Monday a first quarter adjusted net loss of 309.4 million reais ($61.84 million), up from the 99 million reais net loss posted in the year-ago period, amid higher expenses.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 3.2% year-on-year to 448 million reais.

The company, popularly known as Magalu, also posted 10.1% growth in total sales (including its marketplace) to 15.55 billion reais. E-commerce sales grew 11% in the quarter to 11.3 billion reais.

The company said in a statement that the country's benchmark interest rate, now at 13.75%, had pushed up its costs.

Net financial expenses were up 2.1 percentage points compared to the same period last year.

($1 = 5.0033 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.