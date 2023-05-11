News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Magalu inks $200 mln deal with Cardif over insurance business

May 11, 2023 — 11:04 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

Adds details, share reaction, analyst comment

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's Magazine Luiza SA MGLU3.SA said Thursday it extended a commercial agreement with insurer Cardif CARDIFC1.LMwhich includes selling it a stake in their insurance venture, in a 1.01 billion-real ($201.87 million) deal which boosted shares.

Magalu, as the retailer is popularly known, said it would launch new products and maintain a partnership with Cardif offering insurance to clients through December 2033.

As part of the deal, Magalu said Cardif had agreed to buy out its stake in their insurance joint venture known as Luizaseg.

The retailer said it would receive a net of 850 million reais ($169.89 million) under the deal's terms, in addition to monthly commissions and additional payments if certain targets are met.

The sale of its stake in Luizaseg, meanwhile, was valued at 160 million reais, the company added.

Shares of Magazine Luiza rose more than 2% in morning trading, making it one of the top gainers on Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP, which was down 0.5%.

Analysts at JPMorgan said the transaction was positive for Magalu as the $200 million the company is set to receive would strengthen its balance sheet, while noting "the market attributed limited value to Luizaseg operations."

The Luizaseg deal still requires regulatory approval, Magalu said.

($1 = 5.0033 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan, Alexandra Hudson)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.