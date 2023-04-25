Brazil's Lula: Russian invasion of Ukraine unacceptable, but let's talk peace

By Belén Carreño

MADRID, April 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticized the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday, but said no one is talking about peace in what he called an "insane war."

Speaking during a visit to Spain, Lula said he is committed to finding a peace formula to end the conflict.

"I understand the European view of this war. It is unacceptable that one country invades another, but it is a war in which I do not see anyone talking about peace," he said in speech at a business conference.

Lula angered many in the West this month when he called for the U.S. and European allies to stop supplying arms to Ukraine saying they were prolonging the war, prompting a White House spokesperson to accuse him of "parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda."

After the backlash, the Brazilian leader toned down his comments and on a visit to Portugal and Spain he has condemnedRussia's violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

In Spain, Lula again called for more peace efforts "so that Ukraine can keep its territory", backtracking a recent suggestion that the invaded country needs to make concessions to end the war and Russia should return recently invaded territory but could keep Crimea.

Lula talked about investments by Spanish companies in Brazil, mentioning a major infrastructure program to be launched in May that will be "promising" for Spain's firms.

"We want to attract a new wave of Spanish investments," he told the business audience.

A senior Spanish government official said his country's companies are expected to gain better access to public procurement in Brazil after Lula's visit to Madrid.

Brazil and other members of the Mercosur trade bloc are discussing concluding a trade agreement with the European Union that he hopes will happen before the end of the year, Lula said.

"We want a balanced agreement that will contribute to the re-industrialization of Brazil," he said, reinforcing his view of his country's need for technology and not just imported manufactured goods.

