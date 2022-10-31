US Markets

Brazil's Lula would like to attend COP27 summit, says foreign policy adviser

Brian Ellsworth Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is keen on going to the COP27 United Nations climate summit in November, his senior foreign policy adviser Celso Amorim said on Monday, a day after he won the country's presidential election.

"He is interested (in going) and he received an invitation from (Brazilian) governors," Amorim told journalists in Sao Paulo. "Now we need to see the exact dates and whether it will work or not."

