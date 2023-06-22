Brazil's Lula will ask Nicaragua's Ortega to release arrested bishop

News & Insights

June 22, 2023

ROME, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday he would personally lobby Nicaragua's Daniel Ortega to release a bishop who has been imprisoned in the Central American state.

Speaking to reporters a day after meeting Pope Francis, Lula said there was "no reason" for Bishop Rolando Alvarez to be prevented from carrying out his duties.

Lula said the Nicaraguan president should have "the courage" to recognize that a mistake had been made.

Alvarez, a vocal critic of Ortega, was sentenced to more than 26 years in prison in Nicaragua in February on charges that included treason, undermining national integrity and spreading false news.

