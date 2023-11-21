News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Lula wants to reach Mercosur-EU deal this year

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

November 21, 2023 — 08:01 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

Adds quote, background in paragraphs 4-7

SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday he had told European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen that he wants to clinch a trade deal between the European Union and Mercosur while still presiding over the South American bloc.

Lula and von der Leyen had a phone call on Monday. According to the Brazilian leader, they will try to meet this month at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai to advance talks towards the long-awaited deal.

Brazil holds Mercosur's temporary presidency until the end of this year. The South American trading bloc also includes Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

"I showed her all our points and she said she would try to have a meeting with me at the COP28 to present their definitive response to our demands," Lula said in a weekly live broadcast on social media.

A trade treaty was agreed in principle in 2019 after two decades of talks, but additional environmental commitments demanded by the EU led Brazil and Argentina to seek new concessions that prolonged negotiations.

Diplomats and trade experts do not expect far-right libertarian Javier Milei's presidential election win in Argentina to derail the agreement. Milei has been a vocal critic of the South American common market.

Reuters reported on Monday that according to Brazilian negotiators, there were few details left to negotiate and they planned to announce the deal at a Mercosur summit on Dec. 7 in Rio de Janeiro, before Argentina's change of government.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, editing by Ed Osmond and Sharon Singleton)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.