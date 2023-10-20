Brazil's Lula vetoes bill restricting Indigenous land claims

Adds Indigenous minister comments, background on the bill

BRASILIA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has vetoed the core parts of a bill backed by the country's powerful farm lobby that would have limited claims to ancestral lands to those lived on by 1988.

"The president vetoed everything that was unconstitutional and not consistent with our Indigenous peoples policy," his Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha announced.

The government will keep some parts of the bill in keeping with its Indigenous policy and sign it into law later on Friday, he said.

Brazil's first Indigenous People Minister Sonia Guajajara, appointed by Lula, said the presidential veto was a big victory for the country's 1.6 million Indigenous people, who have strived to protect their land rights threatened by the advance of the agricultural frontier into the Amazon region.

"The important thing is that Indigenous rights are guaranteed by the veto," she said at a news conference with Padilha after a meeting with Lula to decide the matter.

The core of the bill sought to establish in law a cut-off for new reservations on lands Indigenous people did not live on by Oct. 5, 1988 when Brazil's Constitution was enacted.

Farmers have said the bill will ensure greater legal security of their land ownership, curtailing land conflicts.

But Minister Guajajara said in an interview with Reuters

that the bill would undermine ancestral land rights of Indigenous people and threaten their way of life, and she called on Lula to veto it completely.

Lula had until Friday to veto or sanction the bill.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by David Gregorio)

