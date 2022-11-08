Brazil's Lula transition team to include 1990s reform architects

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The transition team of Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will count on Persio Arida and Andre Lara Resende, two economists who helped design the Real Plan that stabilized the economy in the 1990s, Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin said on Tuesday.

Both will participate in the transition government's economy group, which will also feature Guilherme Mello, who leads the team drafting economic proposals for Lula at the leftist Perseu Abramo think tank, and Nelson Barbosa, a former finance and planning minister.

Except for Barbosa, the invitation to the other names had been revealed on Saturday.

Former Finance Minister Guido Mantega will also be part of the transition group, said Alckmin, implying that he will work in an area other than the economy.

Alckmin pointed out that the names will not necessarily have Cabinet posts amid broad speculation on who will head Lula's economic policy.

The transition team's priority will be to ensure for next year's budget a monthly benefit of 600 reais ($116.56) under the Auxílio Brasil welfare program and an additional payment of 150 reais for each child up to 6 years old from these low-income families, said Alckmin.

The two measures will require around 70 billion reais, for which there is no room under the constitutional spending cap.

Alckmin said that a proposed amendment to the constitution to bypass the spending cap is one "of the possibilities" among others, such as the enactment of an executive decree by the president in his early days. Lula will be sworn in on Jan. 1.

"That will be decided in the next few days," Alckmin said.

Government officials are mulling ways to secure extra spending in 2023, as amending the constitution is politically more difficult, though seen as legally safer.

($1 = 5.1476 reais)

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Jonathan Oatis)

