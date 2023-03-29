Brazil's Lula to submit fiscal framework to congress as soon as possible, says minister

Adds more comments from minister, context

BRASILIA, March 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva intends to submit the new fiscal framework to Congress as soon as possible, but there is no set date yet, said Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha on Wednesday.

The minister added that Lula will meet with his Finance Minister, Fernando Haddad, on Wednesday to finalize the proposal for a new fiscal framework,

Talking to reporters, Padilha said that the leaders of Brazil's Congress have indicated that, once submitted, the fiscal rules should be quickly approved.

This new framework is seen as essential to addressing fiscal issues, especially after Lula secured congressional approval for a multi-billion-real package that bypasses the constitutional spending cap to boost social spending and fulfill campaign promises.

On Tuesday, Haddad had said that the fiscal framework will be announced this week, following a concluding meeting on the matter with Chief of Staff Rui Costa on Wednesday.

