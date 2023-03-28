US Markets

Brazil's Lula to return to duties on Wednesday after pneumonia

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

March 28, 2023 — 11:41 am EDT

Written by Lisandra Paraguassu for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will return to his duties at the presidential palace on Wednesday, after recovering from a bout of mild pneumonia, his press secretary, Paulo Pimenta, said on Tuesday.

Lula was diagnosed with mild pneumonia on Thursday night and has been working from the Alvorada Palace since then. On Saturday, it was confirmed that the president also had influenza, which led to the cancellation of his trip to China, which has yet to be rescheduled.

