Brazil's Lula to postpone departure to China until Sunday due to mild pneumonia

Adds context

BRASILIA, March 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been diagnosed with mild pneumonia and will delay his departure to China until Sunday, the presidential palace said on Friday.

The president underwent tests in a hospital in Brasilia on Thursday night and his Friday schedule will be cancelled.

Lula was initially supposed to leave to the Asian country on early Saturday for a visit to refresh its ties with Brazil's largest export market.

He will be accompanied by a large delegation that includes half a dozen cabinet ministers, plus governors, lawmakers and 240 business leaders, from which over a third are from Brazil's farming sector. Lula will also visit Shanghai later in the week.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is set to meet with Lula on March 28 in Beijing.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.