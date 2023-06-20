News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Lula to meet with Italian PM Meloni on Wednesday

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

June 20, 2023 — 11:53 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, June 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will meet on Wednesday afternoon as part of the leftist leader's agenda in Rome, Brazil's government said in a statement on Tuesday.

Lula was already scheduled to meet with Pope Francis and Italy's President Sergio Mattarella during his Europe trip, which will also include a visit to France for a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.