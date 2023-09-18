Brazil's Lula to meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy in New York on Wednesday

Adds Ukrainian embassy confirms meeting, paragraph 5; Lula adviser's Kyiv trip detail, paragraphs 8-9

BRASILIA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in New York on Wednesday while they are attending the United Nations General Assembly, the office of the Brazilian presidency said on Monday.

Lula has advocated the creation of a group of nations to mediate an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine, but in May he stated that both Moscow and Kyiv were to blame for the conflict, angering the United States and European states who back Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion.

Ukraine's embassy in Brasilia confirmed Wednesday's meeting.

In May, Lula's foreign policy adviser Celso Amorim traveled to Kyiv and met Zelenskiy, six weeks after he went to Moscow to meet with Putin.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Paul Simao and Grant McCool)

