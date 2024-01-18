News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Lula to meet Chinese foreign minister on Friday

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

January 18, 2024 — 10:31 am EST

Written by Anthony Boadle for Reuters ->

Adds context of meeting, investment, Brazil's view on Taiwan

BRASILIA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will meet with China's visiting Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday afternoon in the northeastern Brazilian city of Fortaleza, a presidential spokesperson said on Thursday.

Wang, on a tour of African nations, Brazil and Jamaica, is in Brasilia for two days of meetings at the foreign ministry and a joint statement is expected on Friday at midday.

China is Brazil's largest export market, mainly for soy and iron ore. Chinese companies are planning to increase their investments in Brazil, in power transmission, oil and electric vehicles, businessmen said at a Brazil-China meeting last week in Shenzhen with major Chinese corporations.

Lula is currently traveling in northeast Brazil, his main political bastion, eyeing municipal elections this year.

The Brazilian president is expected to reiterate Brazil's position on Taiwan being part of China.

A Foreign Ministry statement in April expressed Brazil's "firm support to the One China Principle" and said China was "the sole legitimate government of the whole of China, and Taiwan being an inseparable part of the Chinese territory."

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((anthony.boadle@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 98204-1110 ; Reuters Messaging: https://twitter.com/anthonyboadle))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.