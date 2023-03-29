Brazil's Lula to finalize fiscal framework proposal on Wednesday, says minister

March 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will meet with his Finance Minister, Fernando Haddad, on Wednesday to finalize the proposal for a new fiscal framework, said Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha.

Talking to reporters, Padilha said that the leaders of Brazil's Congress have indicated that, once submitted, the fiscal rules should be quickly approved.

