US Markets

Brazil's Lula to finalize fiscal framework proposal on Wednesday, says minister

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

March 29, 2023 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by Lisandra Paraguassu for Reuters ->

March 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will meet with his Finance Minister, Fernando Haddad, on Wednesday to finalize the proposal for a new fiscal framework, said Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha.

Talking to reporters, Padilha said that the leaders of Brazil's Congress have indicated that, once submitted, the fiscal rules should be quickly approved.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.