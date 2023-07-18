News & Insights

Brazil's Lula to discuss renewable energy, industry with German chancellor in December

July 18, 2023 — 02:29 pm EDT

Written by Lisandra Paraguassu for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday he is set to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in December to discuss renewable energy and investments in industry.

"We agreed to hold a new meeting in Germany in December," he said in a tweet, with ministers from both governments present looking "to deepen the agenda between our countries on various topics, such as industrial investments and renewable energy."

