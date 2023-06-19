News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Lula to discuss Mercosur-EU deal, 'tough' French laws with Macron

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

June 19, 2023 — 07:58 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, June 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday he wants to discuss the trade deal between Mercosur and the European Union with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, including "tough" laws approved by France.

Lula will travel to Europe this week.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.