Brazil's Lula to discuss Mercosur-EU deal, 'tough' French laws with Macron

SAO PAULO, June 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday he wants to discuss the trade deal between Mercosur and the European Union with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, including "tough" laws approved by France.

Lula will travel to Europe this week.

