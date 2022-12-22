US Markets

Brazil's Lula to appoint Prates as Petrobras CEO, transition team member says

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

December 22, 2022 — 10:06 am EST

Written by Marta Nogueira for Reuters ->

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to appoint Senator Jean Paul Prates as the next chief executive of state-run oil giant Petrobras PETR4.SA, a member of his transition team said on Thursday.

Deyvid Bacelar, the head of oil workers' union FUP, also said that the leftist leader had decided to name Senator Alexandre Silveira as his future mines and energy minister.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.