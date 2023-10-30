Brazil's Lula to appoint Picchetti, Teixeira to cenbank board

Adds background in paragraphs 3-4

BRASILIA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad on Monday said President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will nominate Paulo Picchetti as central bank director of international affairs and Rodrigo Alves Teixeira as director of institutional relations.

The nominations must receive approval from the Senate before the new directors can take office. They will replace outgoing directors Fernanda Guardado and Mauricio Moura, whose terms are set to expire at the end of December.

With the new picks Lula, who took office in January with harsh criticism of the central bank's monetary policy, will see four of his chosen candidates seated on its nine-member board.

Government officials had told Reuters that the president was moving swiftly to secure his nominations so that the new directors could vote on the first policy decision of 2024.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan and Bill Berkrot)

