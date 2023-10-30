News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Lula to appoint Picchetti, Teixeira to cenbank board

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

October 30, 2023 — 10:46 am EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraphs 3-4

BRASILIA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad on Monday said President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will nominate Paulo Picchetti as central bank director of international affairs and Rodrigo Alves Teixeira as director of institutional relations.

The nominations must receive approval from the Senate before the new directors can take office. They will replace outgoing directors Fernanda Guardado and Mauricio Moura, whose terms are set to expire at the end of December.

With the new picks Lula, who took office in January with harsh criticism of the central bank's monetary policy, will see four of his chosen candidates seated on its nine-member board.

Government officials had told Reuters that the president was moving swiftly to secure his nominations so that the new directors could vote on the first policy decision of 2024.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan and Bill Berkrot)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.