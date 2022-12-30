Brazil's Lula taps Senator Prates to run Petrobras

Adds more information on appointment, context

BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday appointed Senator Jean Paul Prates to be the next chief executive of Petrobras PETR4.SA, in what is likely to mean a new focus on renewables for the state-run oil giant.

The news was first announced by Prates, followed by a tweet from Lula shortly afterwards. Lula said Prates will "lead the company into a great future".

Prates, a prominent voice on energy policy within Lula's leftist Workers Party (PT), was already seen as a strong candidate for the Petrobras job after being appointed to the transition team's group for mines and energy.

After his formal appointment, Prates said he would address Petrobras' board of directors and the Brazilian society in general "to present our plans for the company in detail."

He advocates for higher investments in renewable energy but has previously said the incoming government had no intention of causing a "breakdown" of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known

Earlier, Lula also tapped Tarciana Medeiros to head Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA and Rita Serrano as CEO of Caixa Economica Federal, fulfilling a pledge he would name two women to head the state-run lenders.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Gabriel Araujo, Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

