Brazil's Lula supports trading currency for BRICS countries

Credit: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA

April 26, 2023 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by Lisandra Paraguassu for Reuters ->

MADRID, April 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday he supported creating a currency for trading between BRICS countries, a group that includes his nation as well as Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Speaking during a trip to Spain, Lula also said his government would not privatize any public company and once again called for an expansion of the U.N. Security Council's permanent members.

