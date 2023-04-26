Brazil's Lula supports trading currency for BRICS countries

MADRID, April 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday he supported creating a currency for trading between BRICS countries, a group that includes his nation as well as Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Speaking during a trip to Spain, Lula also said his government would not privatize any public company and once again called for an expansion of the U.N. Security Council's permanent members.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasilia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.