Brazil's Lula seen favoring leftist Haddad for finance minister, three sources say

By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Leftist former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad is emerging as the front-runner to be Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's finance minister, three sources said, although they added no decision has yet been made.

A Haddad appointment would likely be seen by investors as the latest sign that Lula appears to be elevating leftist allies over centrists in formulating his government-in-waiting's economic policy.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Gabriel.Stargardter@thomsonreuters.com; +55 21998116099; Reuters Messaging: gabriel.stargardter.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.