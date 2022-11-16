US Markets

Brazil's Lula seen favoring leftist Haddad for finance minister, three sources say

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

November 16, 2022 — 02:50 pm EST

By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Leftist former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad is emerging as the front-runner to be Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's finance minister, three sources said, although they added no decision has yet been made.

A Haddad appointment would likely be seen by investors as the latest sign that Lula appears to be elevating leftist allies over centrists in formulating his government-in-waiting's economic policy.

