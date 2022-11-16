Brazil's Lula seen favoring leftist Haddad for finance minister, sources say

By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Leftist former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad is emerging as the front-runner to be Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's finance minister, three sources told Reuters, although they said no final decision has yet been made.

A Haddad appointment, which the sources stressed was not a given as he is also in the running for foreign minister, would likely be seen by investors as the latest sign that Lula appears to be elevating leftist party members over centrist coalition allies in formulating his future economic policy.

Although coming from a relatively moderate wing of the PT, Haddad is still viewed as a less market-friendly choice, and would, if chosen, be likely to back Lula's plan to find ways to replace a constitutional spending cap.

Haddad was the only member of Lula's entourage who had no link to environmental issues, and none of the other names mentioned as potential finance ministers were invited on the trip, the sources said.

A lawyer with a master's degree in economics and a doctorate in philosophy, Haddad has become increasingly involved in economic issues and formulated one of the ideas that are being studied by the PT to replace the spending cap that limits increases in government expenditure to the rate of inflation.

His proposal involves readjusting that limit according to inflation and another economic indicator that has not been defined yet, but could be gross domestic product growth.

Lula has not yet given any indication of who will be his finance minister, but he has said he wants a politician who understands economics and management, and at the same time someone who is capable of negotiating with Congress.

