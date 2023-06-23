News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Lula says UN needs to 'regain political strength'

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

June 23, 2023 — 05:38 am EDT

Written by Sergio Goncalves and Patricia Rua for Reuters ->

June 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday said the United Nations needed to regain political strength and he criticised the World Bank and International Monetary Fund for "leaving a lot to be desired" compared to people's expectations.

"The UN needs to become representative again, to have political strength," Lula told an event in Paris. "We can't let the institutions function in the wrong way," he added.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Patricia Rua; Writing by David Latona; Editing by Inti Landauro)

((david.latona@thomsonreuters.com; +34 918 35 68 13;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.