Brazil's Lula says U.S. will quickly recognize election result

BRASILIA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's leading presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday that he has been informed by the United States that the country plans to recognize the result of the election on the first day after the vote, scheduled for Oct. 2.

