Brazil's Lula says New Development Bank has great potential

April 13, 2023 — 12:28 am EDT

SHANGHAI, April 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday the creation of the New Development Bank shows that the union of emerging countries is capable of creating social and economic changes relevant to the world and has great potential.

Lula made the comments while speaking in Shanghai during his visit in China. The New Development Bank is the multilateral bank set up by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, collectively know as the BRICS countries.

Lula said the bank has great potential "in that it frees emerging countries from submission to traditional financial institutions, which want to govern us."

