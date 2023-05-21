News & Insights

Brazil's Lula says meeting fell through because Ukraine's Zelenskiy was late

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

May 21, 2023 — 07:55 pm EDT

Written by Ekaterina Golubkova and Anthony Boadle for Reuters ->

HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday a meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Japan fell through because Zelenskiy was late.

"I had an interview, a bilateral one with Ukraine here in this room at 3:15 p.m. We waited and received the information that he was late," Lula said.

Zelenskiy "did not show up ... Clearly he had appointments and he couldn't come," Lula said.

Zelenskiy had earlier played down the fact he did not meet with Lula.

(Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Gabriel Stargardter and Tom Hogue)

