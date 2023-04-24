Brazil's Lula says local interest rate 'too high'

April 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday again criticized the country's interest rate levels, saying at an event with business people in Portugal that local lending costs were excessively high.

"We have a problem in Brazil, I don't know if Portugal has it too - our interest rate is too high. The benchmark rate is at 13.75% now, and nobody borrows money at 13.75%," Lula said.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo in Sao Paulo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

