Brazil's Lula says Hyundai to invest $1.1 billion in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Automaker Hyundai Motor 005380.KS is planning to invest more than $1.1 billion in Brazil by 2032, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday.

The announcement came after a meeting between Lula and Hyundai's Executive Chair, Euisun Chung, in Brasilia.

The investment would be focused on technology, in particular hybrid, electric and green hydrogen cars, said a statement from the presidential office.

