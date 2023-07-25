News & Insights

Brazil's Lula says he may need surgery to treat femoral pain

July 25, 2023 — 08:02 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday he might need to undergo surgery in October to treat chronic femoral pain.

Lula said in a live broadcast on social media he was getting "physically ready" for the operation, adding his doctor told him that it would be a short-stay surgery.

"I want to have this surgery done. I don't want to be in pain," Lula said.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
