Brazil's Lula says he has no problem with central bank chief Campos Neto

BRASILIA, April 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who leads incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro in opinion polls ahead of October's election, said on Tuesday he takes no issue with central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto.

Campos Neto, who was tapped by far-right Bolsonaro in 2019, is set to retain his job even if lefist Lula wins the election, due to recently approved central bank independence.

Lula said in a press conference that the main issue he would like to raise to the bank is that there is no need to use only higher interest rates as a way to meet inflation goals.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Gabriel Araujo)

