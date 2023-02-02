Brazil's Lula says he could review central bank's autonomy after end of current head's term

Adds details

BRASILIA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday he could review the autonomy of the country's central bank by the end of the term of the current central bank governor.

Lula showed an intention to discuss the autonomy of the financial institution with the congress leaders once Roberto Campos Neto's administration is over, in 2024.

"So I want to know what independence was for. I'm going to wait for this citizen to finish his mandate so that we can make an assessment of what the independent central bank meant," Lula said during an interview with local channel Rede Tv.

Lula also said there could be a change regarding the bank's autonomy.

"I think it can, but … I want to say that this is irrelevant to me. This is irrelevant, this is not on my agenda. What is on the agenda is the interest rate issue," he said.

