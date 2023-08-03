Brazil's Lula says Guyana's president would like Petrobras to explore for oil there

SAO PAULO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday that Guyana's president would like Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras to explore oil there.

Lula also said in the radio interview that he wants to discuss issues of regional flights and expensive tickets with Brazilian airlines.

"We will call airlines to discuss what is happening to Brazilian aviation," Lula said, adding he has commissioned a study from Minister of Ports and Airports Marcio Franca.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simões; writing by Steven Grattan; editing by Jason Neely)

