Brazil's Lula says GDP will grow 2% or more this year

SAO PAULO, June 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday his country's economy will grow at least 2% this year, "maybe even more," echoing upbeat forecasts from his economic team after better-than-expected performance in the first quarter.

Lula said in an interview with a pool of radios from Goias state that Brazil was regaining international credibility under his watch, a day after S&P revised its outlook for the country to "positive" from "stable".

"I'm convinced - you can call me for another interview at the end of the year and I'll show you that GDP has grown and Brazil's economy has stabilized," Lula said.

