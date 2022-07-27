US Markets

Brazil's Lula says doesn't need spending cap, knows can't spend more than he has

Eduardo Simoes Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Brazil's presidential frontrunner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who led Latin America's largest economy from 2003 to 2010 and is now looking for a comeback, said on Wednesday the country would not need a spending ceiling if he were to win a new term.

"I don't need a spending cap. A spending cap legislation is something you do when you are irresponsible," the leftist leader said in an interview with news website UOL. "I know I cannot spend more than I have".

