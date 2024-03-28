News & Insights

Brazil's Lula says candidates unable to register for Venezuela election is 'serious'

Credit: REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

March 28, 2024 — 02:33 pm EDT

Written by Lisandra Paraguassu and Steven Grattan for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday it is serious that a candidate could not be registered for the election in Venezuela.

Two of Venezuela's presidential opposition hopefuls were unable to register for the race before a Monday deadline this week.

