US Markets

Brazil's Lula reaches 48% voter support ahead of election -Datafolha poll

Contributors
Carolina Pulice Reuters
Anthony Boadle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's polling advantage in the presidential race over the incumbent Jair Bolsonaro has grown since March, according to a new survey by pollster Datafolha released on Thursday.

Adds runoff data

May 26 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's polling advantage in the presidential race over the incumbent Jair Bolsonaro has grown since March, according to a new survey by pollster Datafolha released on Thursday.

Lula drew 48% voter support in the opinion poll ahead of the October election against 27% for Bolsonaro, compared with 43% and 26% two months ago, respectively.

In an expected second-round runoff between the rivals, Lula now has an advantage of 25 percentage points over Bolsonaro, up from 21 points in March, the survey showed.

It was Datafolha's first election poll since former Justice Minister Sergio Moro dropped out of the race, and carried out after Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria quit on Monday.

Datafolha interviewed 2,556 Brazilians of voting age (16 years) on Wednesday and Thursday. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler and Marguerita Choy)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular