News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Lula pushing for EU-Mercosur deal this year, says finmin

Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

September 18, 2023 — 07:58 pm EDT

Written by Fabricio de Castro for Reuters ->

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's finance minister Fernando Haddad said on Monday that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is pushing the European Union for a deal with the South American trading bloc Mercosur to be finalised this year.

A trade agreement between the parties was reached in 2019 after two decades of negotiations but has been on hold due to environmental concerns.

Earlier this year, the EU presented Mercosur with an addendum to the agreement that included environmental safeguards to address reservations by many EU member states.

Speaking at an event in New York, Haddad also said that he was not sure what would happen to the trade bloc if Argentina's presidential election results in an unconventional winner.

Argentina will hold elections in October, and one of its front runners is radical libertarian Javier Milei, who has pledged to pull out of Mercosur, which he calls a "defective customs union."

(Reporting by Fabricio de Castro; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.