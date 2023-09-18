Brazil's Lula pushing for EU-Mercosur deal this year, says finmin

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's finance minister Fernando Haddad said on Monday that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is pushing the European Union for a deal with the South American trading bloc Mercosur to be finalised this year.

A trade agreement between the parties was reached in 2019 after two decades of negotiations but has been on hold due to environmental concerns.

Earlier this year, the EU presented Mercosur with an addendum to the agreement that included environmental safeguards to address reservations by many EU member states.

Speaking at an event in New York, Haddad also said that he was not sure what would happen to the trade bloc if Argentina's presidential election results in an unconventional winner.

Argentina will hold elections in October, and one of its front runners is radical libertarian Javier Milei, who has pledged to pull out of Mercosur, which he calls a "defective customs union."

(Reporting by Fabricio de Castro; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

