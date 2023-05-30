News & Insights

Brazil's Lula pushes for greater South American integration at summit

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

May 30, 2023 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by Lisandra Paraguassu and Anthony Boadle for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, May 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday defended increased economic, cultural and social integration of South American countries as he opened a summit of a dozen leaders of the region in Brasilia.

Lula said development banks should work together to finance regional development and suggested coordinated actions by the countries to tackle climate change.

The leftist leader also said South America needed to discuss establishing a regional market for energy while moving to reduce its dependence on "extra-regional currencies" to boost trade.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Anthony Boadle)

