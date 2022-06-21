Brazil's Lula proposes new fiscal framework, scrapping spending cap

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the frontrunner inthe upcoming presidential election, has proposed raising taxes on the rich and ending a cap on government spendingif elected, a document outlining his plans showed on Tuesday.

Lula, a leftist who leads incumbent far-right President Jair Bolsonaro in opinion polls, indicated in the document that if elected in October, he would support tax reform with "the poor paying less and the rich paying more."

According to the document, a potential Lula administration would look to scrap Brazil's spending ceiling while revising the current fiscal framework.

The plan also envisages Brazil transitioning to a new fuel pricing policy taking into account "national costs", as the country grapples with high inflation and elevated energy prices.

State-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA currently pegs fuel prices to international energy markets and foreign exchange (FOREX) rates rather than offering subsidies.

The document added that policies aimed at reducing FOREX rates volatility could also be targeted to lower inflation. Brazil's central bank has been hiking interest rates in a bid to tame high consumer prices.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes and Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Gabriel Araujo, editing by Deepa Babington)

