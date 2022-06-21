Brazil's Lula proposes new fiscal framework, scrapping spending cap
SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the frontrunner for the country's October election, proposed on Tuesday a new fiscal framework based on "credibility and previsibility," a document formalizing his plans showed.
According to the document, a potential Lula administration would look to scrap Brazil's spending ceiling while also revising the current fiscal framework.
(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes and Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Gabriel Araujo)
((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.