Brazil's Lula proposes new fiscal framework, scrapping spending cap

SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the frontrunner for the country's October election, proposed on Tuesday a new fiscal framework based on "credibility and previsibility," a document formalizing his plans showed.

According to the document, a potential Lula administration would look to scrap Brazil's spending ceiling while also revising the current fiscal framework.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes and Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Gabriel Araujo)

