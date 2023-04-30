News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Lula pledges new minimum wage policy, expanded tax exemption

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

April 30, 2023 — 07:45 pm EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, April 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pledged on Sunday to introduce a new policy of real increases in the minimum wage and announced plans to raise the income tax exemption for lower-income earners.

The remarks, made during a radio and TV broadcast for Labor Day, which is a national holiday on Monday, reinforce leftist Lula's strategy of boosting workers' disposable income to help spur economic growth.

Lula said the government would present a bill to Congress to make the annual minimum wage adjustment above inflation a permanent rule.

He also said that the income tax exemption would increase gradually through the end of his term in 2026 for workers earning up to 5,000 reais ($1,003) a month, fulfilling one of his campaign promises.

Currently, workers who earn up to 1,903.98 reais per month do not pay income tax, which has not been updated since 2015, effectively increasing the tax burden on Brazilians with lower wages.

The considerable expansion of the exemption range is viewed as a substantial fiscal challenge since it would entail forfeiting tens of billions of reais.

This could pose difficulties for a government that heavily relies on revenue growth to avoid an increase in the public debt. At present, workers earning above 4,664.68 reais per month are already subject to the highest income tax rate.

In his speech, Lula officially announced that starting May 1, the income tax exemption will extend to individuals earning up to 2,640 reais per month, and the minimum wage will rise from 1,302 reais to 1,320 reais.

Both measures were widely anticipated by government officials, with the Finance Ministry estimating that the increase in the minimum wage would cost about 5 billion reais this year and the rise in income tax exemption another 3.2 billion reais.

($1 = 4.9867 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Diane Craft)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.