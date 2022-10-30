Brazil's Lula overtakes Bolsonaro in ongoing Brazil vote count

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took the lead in the ongoing vote tally of Sunday's presidential election, moving ahead of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula had 50.01% of the vote compared with 49.99 for Bolsonaro, with 67.76% of voting machines counted, according to date published on the Supreme Electoral Court's website.

(Reporting by Sao Paulo newsroom)

