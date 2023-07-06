Brazil's Lula optimistic that lower house will pass tax reform

SAO PAULO, July 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday expressed optimism about the prospects of a proposed tax reform passing the lower house.

"The tax reform will be approved," Lula said at a meeting with government officials, as the chamber is expected to vote on the matter later in the day.

