Brazil's Lula optimistic that lower house will pass tax reform

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

July 06, 2023 — 12:11 pm EDT

Written by Eduardo Simoes for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, July 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday expressed optimism about the prospects of a proposed tax reform passing the lower house.

"The tax reform will be approved," Lula said at a meeting with government officials, as the chamber is expected to vote on the matter later in the day.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

Reuters
