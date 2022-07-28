Brazil's Lula maintains big lead over Bolsonaro ahead of October election - poll

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro slipped one percentage point ahead of the country's October election, a survey by pollster Datafolha showed on Thursday.

Lula drew 47% voter support in the poll against Bolsonaro's 29%, compared with 47% and 28%, respectively, in June.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; editing by Richard Pullin)

