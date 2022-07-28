US Markets

Brazil's Lula maintains big lead over Bolsonaro ahead of October election - poll

Contributor
Peter Frontini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro slipped one percentage point ahead of the country's October election, a survey by pollster Datafolha showed on Thursday.

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro slipped one percentage point ahead of the country's October election, a survey by pollster Datafolha showed on Thursday.

Lula drew 47% voter support in the poll against Bolsonaro's 29%, compared with 47% and 28%, respectively, in June.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; editing by Richard Pullin)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular