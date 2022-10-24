US Markets

Brazil's Lula leading Bolsonaro by 7 points ahead of runoff -poll

Anthony Boadle Reuters
Brazil's leftist presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is leading President Jair Bolsonaro by 7 percentage points with less than one week to go until a runoff vote, according to a poll published on Monday.

The results mirror last week's, with Lula continuing to hold 50% voter support against Bolsonaro's 43%.

The survey by pollster IPEC was conducted between Oct. 22 and 24, interviewed 3,008 people, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

IPEC was one of several polling firms criticized for underestimating support for Bolsonaro in the first-round vote.

Brazil's runoff is scheduled to be held on Oct. 30.

