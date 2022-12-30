Brazil's Lula invites Tarciana Medeiros to head Banco do Brasil, Rita Serrano to head Caixa

BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva invited on Friday Tarciana Medeiros to head the public bank Banco do Brasil BBAS3.SA and Rita Serrano to head state-owned bank Caixa Econômica Federal.

The information was shared by Gleisi Hoffmann, head of Lula's Workers Party, on Twitter.

Medeiros joined Banco do Brasil in 2000 and currently works as an executive manager in customer experience and solutions for retail clients. Serrano, who joined Caixa in 1989, represents Caixa's employees on the bank's board.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

