Brazil's Lula invites Tarciana Medeiros to head Banco do Brasil, Rita Serrano to head Caixa

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva invited on Friday Tarciana Medeiros to head the public bank Banco do Brasil BBAS3.SA and Rita Serrano to head state-owned bank Caixa Econômica Federal.

The appointment, flagged on Twitter by Gleisi Hoffmann, head of Lula's Workers Party, was subsequently confirmed by Lula's incoming Finance Minister Fernando Haddad via his press office.

Medeiros joined Banco do Brasil in 2000 and currently works as an executive manager in customer experience and solutions for retail clients. Serrano, who joined Caixa in 1989, represents Caixa's employees on the bank's board.

Speaking to reporters on the way out of the hotel where he attended a meeting with the future CEOs, Lula and other members of the incoming administration, Haddad said Medeiros and Serrano were "absolutely aligned with the government's plan."

Haddad also said a broad consumer debt renegotiation program called "Desenrola" will be rolled out in the coming weeks, aimed at indebted low-income families.

During the presidential campaign, Guilherme Mello, who was later appointed as Haddad's secretary of Economic Policy, said that government guarantees would back the program for the renegotiation of up to 95 billion reais ($18 billion) of non-bank debts such as power, water, retail and phone bills.

Leftist Lula takes office on Jan 1.

($1 = 5.2860 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.